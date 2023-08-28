4 Signs That Leaving Kody Brown Was The Right Choice For Sister Wives' Janelle

Without a doubt, Janelle Brown is happier now that she and Kody Brown have called it quits. The ex-spouses announced their breakup in the tell-all special as Season 17 of "Sister Wives" was coming to a close, but they had visibly different sentiments.

"Kody and I have separated, and I'm happy. Really happy," Janelle shared exuberantly. "Things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore."

On the other hand, Kody grudgingly noted that Janelle had moved on and was now content with her life as a single woman. The patriarch of the Brown family admitted he was more than willing to work on their marriage despite everything that went down. However, his ex wasn't as sure.

The mom of six told the confessional host Sukanya Krishnan that although the possibility of reconciliation with Kody still exists, doing so would require significant change on both of their respective parts. "I know I'm happy," said Janelle. "I don't want him to come back." But, according to their Mormon religion, a marriage is a sacred covenant that lasts for the rest of a person's life. Because of this, Janelle revealed she would consider taking Kody back but hopes he doesn't go down that route.