Possible Reasons Why Princess Charlene And Prince Albert Of Monaco Stay Together

It's no secret that Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco might be having marital difficulties. Ever since 2011, when the royal couple tied the knot in a three-day wedding extravaganza, they have faced rumors of discord. As early on as their honeymoon, it was reported that the pair were sleeping in separate bedrooms. And, following an investigation by the Daily Mail and ABC, the palace confirmed that Albert and Charlene spent their so-called "romantic" trip to South Africa holed up in completely different hotels.

Interestingly, as time has gone on, the prince and princess of Monaco have not seemed to grow any closer. As the crowned prince, Albert continues to reside in the luxurious Prince's Palace, which boasts servants and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. Charlene, meanwhile, is said to live separately from her husband, opting to stay in a humble two-bedroom apartment, rather than with Albert. As one Monegasque resident told the Daily Mail, "We often saw her outside the Palace and she would usually be alone or with a bodyguard, but she was never with Albert — it was obvious she chose to spend most of her time in the apartment rather than the palace."

If it is true that Charlene and Albert are living separate lives, some royal fans may wonder why the couple does not just get a divorce. Unfortunately, however, factors like royal tradition, the family's image, and their children could possibly be keeping the pair together.