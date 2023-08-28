What To Know About Elon Musk's Ex-Wife, Justine Wilson

Before tech guru Elon Musk became the controversial figure he is today, he was a college student who sweetly courted his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two met while both students at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, in the 1990s, and he quickly began pursuing Wilson. Even after he transferred to the University of Pennsylvania, he continued sending her flowers and showing immense interest in Wilson before she agreed to go on a date with him. The two would finally marry in January 2000 and welcome six children in total, though their first son, Nevada Alexander, sadly passed away in 2002 from sudden infant death syndrome.

Their break up arrived in 2008, and their divorce was met with its share of controversy. He'd informed Wilson that he was filing the paperwork by calling her therapist's office and leaving a message. It was rumored that he'd cheated on Wilson with his second wife, actor Talulah Riley, whom he was engaged to by week six of his separation. However, Musk has refuted this. Even with such a muddled chain of events, Wilson still praised Riley for being the better woman for her ex. Wilson has admitted that being a housewife never fitted her, which is why she was making a name for herself outside of her marriage, even before it came to an end.