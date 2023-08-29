What Happened To Michael Newman After Baywatch?

In 2005, Michael Newman felt his first tremor in his left hand. This would ultimately be the first indicator of Parkinson's disease. In addition to the uncontrollable shaking, symptoms of Parkinson's include changes in speech, rigid muscles, and loss of movement, per Mayo Clinic. Unfortunately, Newman had to come to grips with his new reality. "It took me a long time to realize that I was going to have to reorder my life. It was going to change. Just realizing you're not going to be able to do a lot of the things with your kids that you thought you were going to be able to do," he said in a 2011 interview with Los Angeles KPCC-FM (via E! News).

Newman opened up again about his condition in 2014 during his chat with the Daily Mail. He revealed the tremors had spread to his leg. This, combined with an accident, had greatly hindered his mobility. Newman told the outlet, "Although I had the foot treated, it was always weak, and now the Parkinson's just makes it worse." However, the ocean was still his go-to, and despite his condition, he was still able to swim and surf without any issues.

In recent years, Newman has maintained a low profile. His last Instagram post was from 2017, so his health status is unknown. Newman is reportedly residing in California with his family and is hopefully doing well and still enjoying the surf.