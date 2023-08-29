What We Know About Donald Trump's New Lawyer, Steven Sadow

When you're facing four criminal indictments with four potential trial dates and running for president, you're going to need some good lawyers. And if there's one thing that Donald Trump seems to know about, it's lawyers, as he and his businesses have been involved in over 4,000 lawsuits. Though, none of those legal issues are quite so potentially disruptive to his life as the current indictments against him, which have the potential to see him behind bars for years.

In his most recent indictment in Georgia, Trump and 18 other co-defendants were charged with, among other things, felony racketeering related to trying to overturn the 2020 election results. Trump surrendered himself late in the day to Fulton County Jail, and the world got its first mugshot of any American president. Earlier that day, Trump changed up his legal team, with Steven Sadow filing paperwork in Fulton County confirming that he was Trump's lead counsel.

Sadow is a seasoned, well-respected criminal defense attorney based out of Atlanta, and he replaced Drew Findling, who had been in one of the top spots on Trump's Georgia legal team. His job title is listed as special counsel for white-collar and high-profile defense with Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, and he graduated from Marietta College with his undergraduate degree in 1976. Three years later, he graduated from Emory University with his J.D., and he passed the Georgia bar the same year.