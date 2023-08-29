Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Finally Confirm Romance With Matching Sentimental Photos

For most of 2022, the world was used to seeing the shining faces of Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as they hosted the afternoon segment of "Good Morning America," "GMA3." By the end of the year, those faces would disappear. The two were caught in what appeared to be a romantic relationship in November 2022, with photos splashed across the internet showing them holding hands, and Holmes patting Robach's rear in an intimate gesture.

While the co-hosts' rumored affair wouldn't normally cause a scandal, the fact that both were married to other people did. They each wed in 2010, Robach to "Melrose Place" actor Andrew Shue, and Holmes to lawyer Marilee Fiebig. Holmes filed for divorce in December 2022, after the affair was exposed, while Robach and Shue were rumored to have separated only months earlier. Amidst the backlash, Robach and Holmes officially lost their anchor gigs in January 2023.

Even with all the press, media exposure, and general hullabaloo surrounding the situation, both Robach and Holmes have remained quiet about their relationship, neither confirming nor denying any romantic element — until now. The two seem to have quietly, and subtly, become Instagram official with matching posts.