We Once Again Have Hope For 'Thope' On The Bold And The Beautiful

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) has been going through a crisis of conscience since first kissing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) in Rome. She never wanted to be anything like her mother, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), but straying from her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), felt like something straight out of her playbook. Hope's mother often found herself betraying her partners over the years, leading to a ton of upheaval in Hope's life.

After weeks of going back and forth about her conflicting feelings for Thomas, Hope gave in and not only kissed him but also slept with him multiple times. Once he witnessed the kiss, Liam wanted nothing more to do with his marriage, and Hope had the divorce papers drawn up. Although it appeared as if Hope and Liam could be headed toward a reconciliation, things are suddenly heating back up between Thomas and Hope.

The official Twitter account for "The Bold and the Beautiful" recently posted a spoiler video for this week's episodes, showcasing Thomas' vow to love Hope like "no one else can." Liam had an opportunity to reignite his marriage to Hope, but he chose to go in the opposite direction toward his former flame, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). With Hope seemingly back on the market, Thomas isn't wasting any time, and he's letting Hope (and Liam) know his intentions.