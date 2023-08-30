Details About JFK Jr.'s Brief Romance With Sarah Jessica Parker

John F. Kennedy Jr. was one of the most desirable bachelors in America until he married Calvin Klein publicist Carolyn Bessette in 1996. They met four years prior but didn't get together for the first two years, as JFK Jr. was with actor Daryl Hannah at the time. However, another romance stands out among the many in his dating resume. For a brief moment in time, JFK Jr. met his abbreviated name match, Sarah Jessica Parker. Despite their relationship being short-lived, it left a lasting impression on the "Hocus Pocus" actor, but not for the reasons one might expect.

At the beginning of the nineties, SJP was already known for her lead role in "Square Pegs," a CBS sitcom, as well as for appearing in "Footloose" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Still, she wasn't a superstar swarmed by photographers, which seemed to have changed overnight once the word got out that she was dating Kennedy Jr. "We would go places where there wasn't a soul around, and the next day I'd see pictures of us there in the tabloids," Parker noted to The New York Times in the early '90s. The experience ultimately led to the actor breaking up with the attention-clad John.