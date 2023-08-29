Jen Lilley's Days Of Our Lives Return Ends In Bombshell Recasting Drama

Amid the alleged misconduct scandal of "Days of Our Lives" ex-co-executive producer Albert Alaar, Jen Lilley has been set to return as Theresa Donovan for the funeral of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Lilley spoke to Soaps about her return to the show and the stranger-than-fiction story surrounding it. She told host Kristyn Burtt, "I got myself in this mess," and what she explained was truly unnerving. At the end of 2022, she emailed Alaar asking if she could reprise her role for Victor's memorial. He agreed, but she hadn't informed her manager or agent about the conversation. They were later surprised that the show not only wanted her back but also wanted her for a 12-week run. She told them she could only do three or four weeks, explaining that she had too many prior commitments, including having a contract with the Great American Family network, among others.

Lilley was informed that her character Theresa Donovan would return even if she didn't, but was given the chance to turn the opportunity down, known as "first right of refusal." Lilley was okay with that and wrote back in an email, "To the girl stepping in to play the funniest and sassiest character in daytime, please let her know she has my full support. Being a recast is really hard." Ultimately, things were negotiated so she could film the full 12 weeks in just four, and she was excited to return.

But that's when everything got really weird.