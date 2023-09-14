How Princess Diana's Life Would Have Changed If She Remarried

It's very likely that if Princess Diana had chosen to marry again, her choice would have been someone outside the royal sphere, considering the stringent constraints she encountered during her marriage to King Charles III. Consequently, had Diana entered into a union with a non-royal, she might have enjoyed the freedom to explore her interests in the liberal arts, such as acting — an opportunity that was extended to her by Kevin Costner.

Costner was a friend of Sarah, Duchess of York, who also shared a close relationship with Princess Diana. The duchess would eventually introduce Diana to Costner and that's how she ended up with a movie offer. Following the success of "The Bodyguard," Costner was eager to write a sequel. The actor also thought there was no one better than Princess Diana to play his new leading lady. And while the princess expressed some interest in having an acting role, she also had some reservations. As Costner recalled during an interview with People, Diana expressed some concerns about having to do a kissing scene with the actor. In response, Costner tried to reassure her by saying, "Yeah, there's going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too." Unfortunately, nothing ever came from this collaboration as the actor received a script for the movie just a day before Princess Diana's death. The project had been shelved since, although "The Bodyguard" later found success again as a musical.