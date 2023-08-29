General Hospital Star Maurice Benard's Impression Of Josslyn Will Leave You In Stitches

Maurice Benard has always portrayed Sonny Corinthos as a dark, serious, brooding mobster on "General Hospital." But in real life, he's got a great sense of humor and enjoys having fun, particularly in making funny Instagram videos and stand-up comedy. The actor has been very open about his bipolar disorder and anxiety, and even created a mental health awareness show on YouTube called "State of Mind." On the episode in which he interviewed "GH" co-star Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson), posted in November 2022, she mentioned that she'd done some stand-up routines. Benard then explained he does stand-up comedy as well, with 45 minutes of "GH" jokes. "When I do it, these are my fans from 'GH,' so I don't care if I suck or whatever, they laugh," he quipped.

He's currently working with Coastal Entertainment on his new Milestone tour, in which he's traveling to 14 cities to perform and meet fans, and on August 29, 2023 wrote on Instagram, "What can I say about this tour? I have done three shows [and] it's going absolutely perfect!!! I have been on a number of planes. Absolutely no anxiety. I'm not gonna tell you it's not chaotic, but I will take chaos with a healthy MENTAL MIND." Prior to that post, Benard shared a clip from one of his shows on social media in which he invited "GH" co-stars Evan Hofer (Dex Heller) and Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks) to join him, and hilarity ensued.