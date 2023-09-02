Our Favorite Photos Of When Calls The Heart Stars That Sizzle Off Screen

As "hearties," AKA fans of the Hallmark series, "When Calls the Heart," dive into the tenth season of this beloved series, filming for Season 11 has already begun. With a whopping ten seasons under its belt, this heartwarming show has allowed fans to watch these characters go through many trials, tribulations, and life-changing moments. It's safe to say that fans have fallen in love with the residents of Hope Valley, and this extends to the actors who portray them.

Still, as much as we love these amazing characters, it's easy to wonder what the actors playing them look like in real life when they're not dressed like folks in the Canadian West in the 1910s. Spoiler alert: If you think this is one hot cast, wait until you see how they look in the 21st century. Luckily, in the 21st century, we have Instagram, and the cast uses it to share plenty of photos of themselves, and there were quite a few that caught fans' eyes. We've got all the best photos of "When Calls the Heart" cast members that show us just how good-looking these folks are when they're not busy in Hope Valley.