Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi: The Stunning Transformation Of The Journalist, Royal, & Director
The lives of royals are undoubtedly fascinating, but it's even more intriguing when someone doesn't quite fit the typical mold of a royal. That's where Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi comes in. While her beauty and fashion sense are immediately apparent, there's much more to her than meets the eye. Over the years, she has gracefully taken on several roles: journalist, royal, director, model, and mother.
Part of her appeal is her candor and determination. Her own grandmother, Marta Marzotto, attested to this. "When she wants to do something, she does it; she's sweet, but she's also rather pissed off" (via Corriere della Sera). Beatrice is the type who doesn't mind putting the sitting Prime Minister on blast if it means holding him accountable, which makes it only fitting that she was a political journalist for several years. "I've seen it in my job — you just expose a problem, sometimes it gets fixed, and sometimes it doesn't ... by insisting and never giving up, my opinion, can – not always – make things improve," Beatrice explained to WWD.
Born into nobility but not defined by it, Beatrice's life story is a lot to keep up with. If you weren't familiar with her name before, she's definitely someone to watch going forward.
She was born into an Italian aristocratic family
Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi was born in San Candido, Italy on August 18, 1985. Her parents are Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo and Countess Donna Paola Marzotto. Beatrice was born into the House of Borromeo, an aristocratic family that comes from old Milanese wealth. Descendants from this house include counts, cardinals, and even an archbishop. Her mother, Paola, also comes from old money, as her family is one of the key players in the Italian textile business.
Despite having two children together, Beatrice's parents never got married. She has a total of four siblings, including her biological older brother, Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo, and three step-siblings from her father's previous marriage to model Marion Sibylle Gabriele Zot: Isabella Borromeo, Lavinia Borromeo, and Matilde Borromeo.
As a child, Beatrice was aware that she lived a more privileged life than others. Though she was in denial at the time, she eventually came to terms with it. "When I was little, I would have wanted to be like any other girl, but the reality is that I was not," she shared with Vanity Fair Spain. Despite growing up comfortably, Beatrice still respects the value of money, which she attributes to her mother. "In my house, money has always had the right weight. My mom taught me to respect them," Beatrice explained to Corriere della Sera.
Beatrice started modeling at a young age
In 2000, Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, who was then fifteen years old, decided to pursue a modeling career for fun. She also thought that it would be a good side hustle to pay her bills that wouldn't interfere with her schooling. "I was only doing Milan Fashion Week because I had to study. I didn't want to make a career out of it. I always felt out of place in a way. It wasn't my thing," Beatrice explained to WWD. Given her young age and aristocratic background, it was no surprise that her father had set some ground rules for her modeling career. He asked her to promise that she would "never [be] in transparent or too sexy clothes. Never naked or in embarrassing situations," the model told Corriere della Sera.
Beatrice's mother helped her get a jump start on her modeling career by connecting her with a family friend named Piero Piazzi. At the time, Piazzi was affiliated with the Tomei Agency. He later worked with the likes of Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss. With the help of Piazzi, Beatrice's career started with a bang. She made her runway debut walking the catwalk for Chanel, which was a big deal in and of itself, but to add to that, the show was held at the Spanish Steps. Since then, she has modeled for luxury brands such as Valentino, Blumarine, and Tussardi.
She earned her law degree from Bocconi University
Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi studied economics and international law at the renowned Bocconi University in Italy. While pursuing her higher education there, she met her husband-to-be, Pierre Casiraghi, who was then working on his degree in international economics and management.
Beatrice's earnings from her modeling career helped her with living expenses as well as college tuition. She moved out of her family home and started living on her own when she was only 16 years old. "I grew up in the countryside with my father. My mother came and went ... When I was eight years old, I went to live with her in Milan. Until I left home at the age of 16 because we didn't get along," Beatrice explained while speaking to Vanity Fair. Shortly after earning her law degree, she went on to pursue a post-graduate degree in journalism.
Beatrice considers herself an atheist
Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi is not one to beat around the bush, which is also evident in her work as a political journalist. She is direct even when it comes to sensitive topics like religion and politics. In a 2005 interview with Corriere della Sera, Beatrice candidly stated her political and religious beliefs. She told the Italian newspaper that she was an atheist and a leftist, while also expressing her dislike for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
"I would like to believe [in God], but it's not like that," Beatrice expressed to Corriere della Serra. In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair Spain, she shared that her father wasn't pleased with what he read. "My father stopped talking to me for three weeks."
Despite the possibility of causing division, Beatrice had no regrets. She believed that speaking one's mind is crucial. "I defend the right to express my opinion," she said to Vanity Fair. Over a decade later, Beatrice still held the same belief. "My values are those of inclusion, equality, unity, and I surely welcome the process of secularization," she explained while speaking with Forbes in 2020.
She obtained her Master's degree in Journalism at Columbia University
Growing up, Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi was exposed to parents with differing political views. "[My mother and I] have quite similar ideas. Otherwise, if I want to argue, I'll call Dad," Beatrice told Corriere della Sera. This experience played a role in inspiring her ambition to become a political journalist. "My mother and father have opposite political views, so I grew up listening to her argue about politics," she shared with ABC.
Beatrice's mother, Paola Marzotto, who is also a journalist, taught her the basics: "She taught me to read the newspapers. The best advice she has given me is for her to always be awake, attentive to the things that are happening around me." After earning her degree in Law and Economics at Bocconi University, she proceeded to study at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, where she completed her Master's in Journalism and Political Science in 2012.
Once she graduated, she worked for various outlets, such as Newsweek, the Daily Beast, and the Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. Her talents weren't limited to writing though, as she was also a co-presenter on the Italian talk show "AnnoZero" from 2006 to 2008.
Beatrice was a hard-hitting journalist
As a journalist, Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi tackled controversial topics head-on; in fact, a chunk of her work involved discovering the inner workings of the mafia. At their core, her efforts were always about fighting for positive change. "I have always loved two aspects of journalism: on one hand, it gave me the opportunity to fight a lot of injustices. Sometimes our investigations have actually changed things," she shared with L'Officiel Monaco, "On the other hand, it allowed me to explore worlds I would never have been in contact with otherwise."
During her tenure, Beatrice was very frank in her opinion on Italian politics, which she had lost all hope in due to what she saw as its heavily ingrained nepotism and corruption. "I don't believe in the system, and I don't expect it to change ... my job as a journalist is to monitor and denounce the failures of that world," she told ABC. It is unsurprising that powerful leaders have tried to discredit her in the process. The young journalist was even allegedly censored by Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister of Italy. Beatrice did not take it sitting down though, as she actively filed lawsuits against any censorship or slander directed towards her.
She married Pierre Casiraghi in July 2015
Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi tied the knot on a beautiful summer day in Monaco after dating for seven years. They had more than one celebration, which is unsurprising for a royal wedding. The Casiraghi family hosted the celebrations in Monaco, while the Borromeos hosted the festivities in Italy. The couple began with a civil ceremony in the presence of 70 guests, followed by a celebration at the Grimaldi Palace and the exquisite Hotel de Paris. In the sea of 700 people were familiar faces such as Diane von Furstenberg, Franca Sozzani, the editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia, and a surprising appearance from Lana Del Rey, who was then dating Francesco Carrozzini.
In early August, the couple traveled to Lake Maggiore for the second half of the festivities. The religious ceremony was intimate, with the newlyweds joined by family and friends at Isolino de San Giovani, a small island in northern Italy owned by the Borromeos. They then changed venues to another private island, Rocca d'Angera, for a reception with around 600 guests.
Beatrice and Pierre have two children
Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi and Pierre Casiraghi have two children together: Stefano Casiraghi, born in 2017, and Francesco Casiraghi, born in 2018. Beatrice is very involved in parenting. In an interview with Vanity Fair Italy in 2017, the year she gave birth to her first child, she shared that she rarely spent time apart from her son. "If I'm not with him – which is totally unnatural – there must be a good reason," she said. "My idea ... is that if you have children you don't let others raise them."
This is why Beatrice often brought the young Stefano as a plus one to the office. "I can do things even if [he's] next to me. He's an angel – he smiles at everyone, sleeps through the night: we don't know who he gets it from – but quite an energetic angel," she explained.
Despite being very career-oriented in her youth, Beatrice made the conscious choice to take a step back once she became a mother. "Before I gave priority to work, but since I got married it has taken a backseat," she told Vanity Fair Spain. "I come from a family that made us suffer a lot when we were little because they didn't know how to handle problems as adults. That's why it's important to me to protect my family and be united."
After their wedding, Beatrice moved to Monte Carlo with Pierre
Married life brought some changes for Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi. She changed careers and relocated to Monte Carlo with her husband, Pierre Casiraghi. They moved to an apartment near the ocean instead of a palace. The decision came with perks, though: aside from the nice slow pace of life in Monte Carlo, paparazzi are also forbidden there, which was a relief for Beatrice when she was pregnant with her first child.
Building a family was always on the cards for Beatrice, and she admitted that she found the best partner to do so with. "I feel lucky to share this experience with someone, my husband, who is a fantastic father. A father who is always there, every day, who we never lack," she told Vanity Fair Spain. She hopes that her sons have a better childhood than she did. "Unfortunately, my parents experienced more conflicts. I know it's hard to judge what happened. But I want to offer something different to my children," the mother explained.
The Casiraghis seem to make a good team. "I am very lucky because the father entertains the children with so many activities ... I'm lucky Pierre helps me a lot with the children," Beatrice shared with Vanity Fair Italy. As for Beatrice's hopes for her children, she simply wants their happiness. "I'm not interested in their success in the future. What I want is for them to be happy and become positive people," she explained.
She started directing films in 2017
With Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi's background as a journalist, it made sense for her to enter a new foray into storytelling – filmmaking. Her first major project after marrying Pierre Casiraghi was a documentary film about the mafia drug trade, entitled "Never Children." "My film is called 'Never Children' because these kids have no chance of living as children. If they go outside, there are shootings, drug-related crimes of every kind, and a network of pedophiles operating in that neighborhood," Beatrice told WWD. Covering this topic is not unfamiliar territory to Beatrice, as she previously wrote and starred in the 2015 TV documentary "Lady 'Ndrangheta," which is about women's involvement in the mafia.
This film required her to spend a few months in Caivano, Italy. "I was seven months pregnant with Stefano when I finished filming a documentary about children employed by the clans as little soldiers," she told L'Officiel Monaco. "My heart broke thinking that my child could have been born there. Normally, these thoughts would push me to bring awareness to the issue, but somehow the urge to protect my son from all of that was stronger than any other drive." Motherhood added a different layer to this assignment, which is why Beatrice has decided to distance herself from covering mafia-related topics. "That's also partly why I am now focusing more on production and definitely less on the mafia," she explained.
In 2018, Beatrice founded Astrea Films
Three years after moving to Monaco with her family and putting a halt to her journalism career, Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi founded a production company named Astrea Films. "Storytelling is at the heart of what I do, whether it happens through writing or filming. I started shifting careers when I moved to Monaco because to be a good reporter, you have to be in constant touch with your sources, which was no longer feasible," she told L'Officiel Monaco. By starting her own production company, Beatrice aims to focus on long-term projects.
Since being established, Astrea Films has had a couple of exciting titles on its roster. Included in this list of projects is the Amazon Prime TV series entitled "Bang Bang Baby." The series tackles women's involvement in the mafia, a topic that Beatrice has nurtured since her days at graduate school. "It's a journey that started with my thesis for Columbia University on the role of women in mafia-run drug trafficking, and today it's an incredible story for you all to see!" the filmmaker shared in an Instagram post.
Beatrice admits that she enjoys being behind the scenes more than anything. "I have much more fun telling a story than being the one the story is about," she explained to Forbes. "I am enjoying this period of my life where I can follow my passions, focusing on my writing and producing, often on social topics such as environmental issues or the Italian mafia."
She was named ambassador of Dior and Buccellati
Considering that she has been named the most stylish European royal, it's no surprise that Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi was chosen as the ambassador for high-end brands such as Dior and Buccellati. She's no stranger to Dior, as prior to being an ambassador in 2021, she had already attended its events and shows. She was even seated in the front row of Dior's show at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Being an ambassador to Dior is something the Casiraghi couple shares, as Pierre Casiraghi was named Dior's men's wear ambassador in the same year. The luxury brand made a good choice, as the mother of two looked stunning in the campaign for the new Lady Dior 95.22 bag. Beauty and brains at their finest.
As for the Italian jewelry brand Buccellati, the partnership came naturally. "I appreciate the beauty that comes from talent, craftsmanship, and skills taught generation after generation, as is the case of the Buccellati creations that I have loved since I was a little girl," Beatrice shared in an interview with L'Officiel Monaco. In the past, Beatrice avoided taking on brand partnerships to uphold her credibility as a journalist. The Buccellati partnership came just in time, as Maria Cristina Buccellati approached Beatrice when she was no longer affiliated with the press. "I've worn Buccellati for years and have been a longtime admirer of the House, so this was truly a very genuine and authentic collaboration," the Dior ambassador told Forbes.
Beatrice released the documentary The King Who Never Was
In 2023, Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi released a docuseries on Netflix entitled "The King Who Never Was," a film that tackles a controversial event from 1978 where Prince Vittorio Emanuele shot Dirk Hamer, a German tourist. Hamer died shortly after due to complications from his gunshot wounds (via Variety).
Like most of Beatrice's work, the topic of this documentary is close to her heart. Her mother and Birgit Hamer (the victim's sister) were actually very close. "This story was part of my childhood because my mother, Paola Marzotto, was one of Birgit's closest friends. It was a part of my family for as long as I can remember," the filmmaker told The Hollywood Reporter. What had transpired and the fact that Vittorio walked away pretty much scot-free was another reason why Beatrice pursued a career in journalism. "I think it was one of the stories that made me choose to become a journalist," she explained.