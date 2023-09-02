Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi: The Stunning Transformation Of The Journalist, Royal, & Director

The lives of royals are undoubtedly fascinating, but it's even more intriguing when someone doesn't quite fit the typical mold of a royal. That's where Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi comes in. While her beauty and fashion sense are immediately apparent, there's much more to her than meets the eye. Over the years, she has gracefully taken on several roles: journalist, royal, director, model, and mother.

Part of her appeal is her candor and determination. Her own grandmother, Marta Marzotto, attested to this. "When she wants to do something, she does it; she's sweet, but she's also rather pissed off" (via Corriere della Sera). Beatrice is the type who doesn't mind putting the sitting Prime Minister on blast if it means holding him accountable, which makes it only fitting that she was a political journalist for several years. "I've seen it in my job — you just expose a problem, sometimes it gets fixed, and sometimes it doesn't ... by insisting and never giving up, my opinion, can – not always – make things improve," Beatrice explained to WWD.

Born into nobility but not defined by it, Beatrice's life story is a lot to keep up with. If you weren't familiar with her name before, she's definitely someone to watch going forward.