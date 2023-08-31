The Stunning Transformation Of RHONY Star Jenna Lyons

Jenna Lyons doesn't mind admitting that she likes attention. She's a style icon, a fashion designer, a reality TV star, and more. She told The New York Times, "In all honesty, there is nothing more sweet and moving than when someone comes up to me and says: 'You're Jenna Lyons, aren't you? I love J. Crew.' That is so nice. I love that."

However, she's also bristled at her life in the spotlight. The star has been subjected to intense criticism from certain parts of the country, and while she likes being lauded for the creative work she does, she seems uncomfortable with the press' interest in her personal life. "I keep my sunglasses on," she told the newspaper of her strategy for avoiding watchful eyes when it all gets to be too much. She added, "Too bad I'm six feet tall."

Lyons has gone through many stages over the years, from an awkwardly-tall teen who turned to fashion to fit in, to a red carpet queen whose looks get people talking. Here's everything we know about the stunning transformation of "Real Housewives of New York" star Jenna Lyons.