Michael Damian Is Heading Back To The Young And The Restless (& This Time He Might Stay)

Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) returned to "The Young and the Restless" in late 2022 for a surprise visit during the holidays. However, it was a brief appearance, and viewers didn't see Genoa City's favorite rock star again until around the town-wide gala event in Spring 2023. Again, Danny nailed all of his greatest hits by visiting characters he's famous for interacting with, like Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell), but it was cut short.

Luckily for fans of the daytime veteran, he's officially making a comeback, and this time, it's reportedly much longer than his recent stints in town. According to Soaps, Damian is slated to return on September 28, and speculation is already running rampant about a potential new love story with his ex-wife, Christine. Her portrayer, Bell, took to social media to tease Damian's return, writing, "Yup, it's happening @michaeldamian1 coming back to #yr and this time for an extended stay. #keepcalm #rockon."

The news of Damian's triumphant return also comes in the wake of leading star, Eric Braeden (Victor Newman) making a public plea for him to come back to his roots. In a tweet to the returning star, he said, "MICHAEL DAMIAN, get your ass back on the show, and I'll show you how to ROCK ON!!! And bring DOUGIE with you!!" As of now, there's no word on what Danny will be doing on "Y&R," but there's a plethora of plot options to dive into.