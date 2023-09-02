These European Royals Have Lavish Holiday Homes

European royals have many things in common. They've all got titles and lots of money. They attend fancy parties and host extravagant weddings. They've also got absolutely stunning homes, as well as holiday hideaways. While the royals can't spend all their time at their vacation houses — they do have obligations at their primary residences, after all — they still manage to carve out some time in their year to escape to their home away from home (or one of their homes away from home, in some cases) for some rest and relaxation.

However, spending time at a second home is different for the royals than it is for most people (not that most people have a second home, but you know what we mean). These homes aren't run-of-the-mill properties available on Zillow. These are sprawling estates and literal castles. They're the stuff of fairy tales, and some of them are so incredible it's hard to believe they're real, like Queen Sofía's Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca.