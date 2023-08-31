The Extreme Lengths Jennifer Aniston Has Gone To In An Attempt To Prevent Aging

Sometimes, it can almost seem like celebrities know magic. They can have a baby and come back with six-pack abs just a few months later. They can seemingly heat style and dye their hair without facing any of the damaging consequences. You can look at a photo of them from the '90s and find one from the present day where they look exactly the same. While many stars are forthcoming about how they keep their hair looking healthy and heat damage-free, for instance, they aren't quite as open about discussing how they maintain their youthful appearance.

Jennifer Aniston is an exception to this rule. Instead of solely chalking her ageless appearance up to diet and exercise like many other celebs, she's been frank about how frequently she uses cosmetic treatments. And while some of it is pretty standard, Aniston told The Wall Street Journal she tried something pretty wild: Salmon sperm facials. The actor's initial reaction to the idea was: "First of all, I said, 'Are you serious? How do you get salmon's sperm?'"

Aniston added that she's unsure if the treatment worked its magic. And if that makes you feel like it's a fad, you might be surprised to learn that salmon sperm facials do have their merits. As dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, MD, told PopSugar, "Salmon milt has been shown to improve skin, hydration, plumpness, texture, and wrinkles." He added that these benefits exist due to the high concentration of amino-acid-rich DNA in salmon sperm.