What Luke MacFarlane Did Before Becoming A Hallmark Star

Long-time fans of Luke MacFarlane might be surprised to learn about his background in music and theatre. The Hallmark heartthrob actually discovered his passion for acting through musical performance, as he explained to the "Story + Rain Talks" podcast, "I think the most pivotal thing in my life has been a love of performance through music. I've always played the cello, and when I was in high school, I started playing in an orchestra."

This musical talent was actually utilized in "Chateau Christmas," a 2023 Hallmark movie starring MacFarlane and Merritt Patterson. It was cello-playing that eventually led him to acting, with the made-for-TV movie star saying, "That sense of performance through my cello-playing was a really big part of it. And then a drama teacher in high school said, 'You know you can do this. You can become an actor.'" After high school, MacFarlane attended Juilliard, moving from his small town in Ontario, Canada to the flourishing Big Apple.

As cataloged by SyFy, the actor starred in many productions during his time at Juilliard, including "The School of Night," "The Grapes of Wrath," and "As You Like It." He also appeared in off-Broadway productions from Playwright's Horizons and Vineyard Theater. While his career centers around television and film these days, he has expressed his ongoing love for theatre and New York City, sharing, "New York will always feel like where my creative life really started."