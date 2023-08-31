How Ron DeSantis' Fashion Choices Became An Internet Joke

As the 2024 Presidential Election draws closer, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump have become the Republican Party's two highest-polling candidates (although Trump is still way ahead at over 50% in comparison to DeSantis, who is now below 15%). Although DeSantis has his fair share of loyal supporters, certainly more than Governor Nikki Haley or long-time presidential hopeful Chris Christie, he's no stranger to criticism, especially on social media. The Florida Republican has come under fire for his forced smile at the first GOP debate, his fashion choices, and, most importantly, enabling countless book bans in his home state.

In 2023, the NAACP was forced to issue a travel advisory, writing, "Please be advised that the State of Florida does not value diversity, equity, and inclusion in Florida schools, colleges, and universities," adding, "Florida does not welcome the contributions of African Americans and people of color." Members of the LGBTQIA+ community are also at risk when traveling to Florida, according to The Human Rights Campaign.

In the midst of this nationwide anxiety, DeSantis has been practicing his friendliest smile and polishing his collection of heeled cowboy boots, a fashion choice that's become a favorite joke on the internet. At somewhere between 5'7" and 5'9" inches tall (reportedly), he'd be well below average when it comes to presidential heights. Trump is 6'3" (allegedly, although some dispute his height claim). Therefore, it makes sense that heels have become a part of DeSantis' effort to win the primary.