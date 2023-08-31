Why Danica McKellar Decided Hallmark Was Right For Her

Danica McKellar played one of the lead roles in "The Wonder Years" at only 13 years old. Despite being so young, she recognized early on that the project shouldn't define her as a person. When speaking on stage at RomaDrama Live!, a fan convention bringing together characters and authors of some of the most popular TV shows and movies, McKellar got into how she found her self-worth after "The Wonder Years." As reported by E! News, the star wanted to explore her abilities apart from acting, which is why she enrolled in UCLA's math program, earning her bachelor's degree in mathematics.

She did, however, get back in front of the camera, soon marking the beginning of her impressive Hallmark career. "I just wanted to put good energy into the world by doing movies like this," McKellar explained at the event, continuing, "It's extraordinary how much these movies mean to people."

In a Today appearance, alongside hosts Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, McKellar gushed about how impactful Hallmark's movies are. She noted that the heartwarming scenarios encourage goodness in people and serve to remind them of the value of tradition and family. "I love helping to spread that," the actor said warmly. After devoting years to the network and headlining some of its most loved seasonal movies, nonetheless, it was time for a change.