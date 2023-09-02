Tragic Details About Alicia Silverstone

Alicia Silverstone is perhaps best known for her role as the lovable Cher Horowitz in "Clueless," which fans still can't get enough of decades later. "People are really respectful," she told People regarding the film's 25th anniversary in 2020. "Sometimes they'll shout catchphrases, like 'As If!' but mostly they come up and are like, 'I'm so sorry, I just have to tell you, you must get this a million times a day, but I love 'Clueless' so much.' People are always kind and loving about it."

Now, years after the popular romantic comedy came out, Silverstone has made a successful career for herself, with numerous roles in film, television, and theater. She has also been an active health and animal rights activist, using her platform to advocate for veganism and other issues that are important to her.

However, fans may not realize how her sharp rise in fame coupled with a series of inappropriate events in her childhood and media scrutiny at a young age have made Silverstone's life not quite as easy as it might seem. Here are some of those key moments that defined the actress and made her into the person she is today.