These Are The Friends Who Are Still In Prince Harry's Inner Circle

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as working royals in January 2020, they distanced themselves from the royal family and even some members of their inner circle, while Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, stood with the firm.

Things between the British royal family and Harry have yet to improve, as of this writing, yet you would be mistaken if you think Harry is walking through his newfound life in California all alone. Of course, he has Meghan and his two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, by his side, but Harry has also cultivated a well-rounded support system full of close friends, mentors, and even one of his cousins. To say that backs were completely turned on him when he stepped down from royal life isn't fully accurate — Harry's inner circle simply shifted.

Here's a close look at who has remained a part of his life.