Arielle Kebbel & Zach Roerig Both Appeared On The Same Teen Drama Before Teaming Up On Hallmark

Another film in Hallmark's "A National Park Romance" series premieres on September 2, 2023. The film, "Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance," stars Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig. However, this is not the first project Kebbel and Roerig have been in together. Prior to their collaboration for Hallmark, the actors appeared in the popular teen drama "The Vampire Diaries."

Kebbel did not have a starring role in the series, appearing in only nine episodes. Her character, Lexi Branson, was a vampire who was friends with Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). Despite not being a regular cast member, Kebbel's character was very popular amongst fans.

Kebbel could not anticipate what "The Vampire Diaries" fans would think of Lexi. She told TVLine, "We started shooting, and I totally fell in love with Lexi. But still, even then, I didn't know what the fans' reaction would be." Their positive reception inspired the writers and Julie Plec, an executive producer and showrunner on the show, to keep adding Lexi to episodes — even after she met her demise.