The Stunning Transformation Of Alabama Barker

In the past few years, Blink-182's drummer, Travis Barker, has been in the spotlight more frequently, having struck up an incredibly public relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Their lives have been a focal point for the media since rumors that they were dating began in 2018. Kardashian and Barker each have children from previous relationships, and because they've blended their family in the midst of filming "The Kardashians," their kids have been gaining more attention as well.

Perhaps none more so than Barker's youngest daughter, Alabama Barker, who has appeared on "The Kardashians" a handful of times. Despite being just a teenager, she has already been making a name for herself as an influencer on social media, with nearly 2 million followers on Instagram.

Now that she has ties to one of the most famous and influential families in the entertainment industry, all eyes are on the drummer's daughter, drawing attention to the stunning transformation she's undergone throughout her many years in the spotlight. From her blossoming rap career to the persistent controversy surrounding the young star as well as the status of her relationship with her new stepmother, let's dive into Alabama Barker's life and evolution through the years.