Rare Duggar PDA Moments Caught On Camera

The Duggars of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame are known for many things, like their religious beliefs, their conservative values, and their many, many children (whose names all start with the same letter). But lots of families have strong religious beliefs and conservative values, and there are, amazingly, other families like the Duggars with tons and tons of children. One thing that sets the Duggars apart is their unique and strict boundaries around dating, particularly in terms of physical contact. "As far as our kids dating, we believe a lot of times if you're alone with the person, it can create desires that can kind of get stirred up, and you don't have any accountability, and [that] can kind of lead to some hanky panky," Jim Bob Duggar, the family's patriarch, said on an episode of "19 Kids and Counting," as recapped by Us Weekly.

That "hanky panky" that Jim Bob mentioned, in his and his wife Michelle Duggar's eyes, means anything more than a side hug. Most — if not all — of the Duggar kids have abided by these terms set by their parents, and the adherence has made public displays of affection in the Duggar household a rarity, even from Jim Bob and Michelle. The important distinction here is that it's a rarity — not something that never occurs. Some moments of PDA have been caught on camera, and we've rounded them up for the world, specifically TLC fans, to see.