100 Day Dream Home's Mika & Brian Kleinschmidt Once Contended With A Natural Disaster

When you're trying to build a dream home in 100 days, everything needs to go according to plan, right down to the final nail. Home construction, especially builds that promise to be a "dream home," easily takes a year or longer, so we can see why Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt of "100 Day Dream Home" don't have any wiggle room in their timeline. Not even for a natural disaster.

In late September 2022, Hurricane Ian was bearing down on Florida. The category 4 storm would be one of the most expensive storms on record for the Sunshine State. It caused a storm surge of over ten feet, flooding coastal communities while leveling anything in its path with 150mph winds. Most residents hunkered down in their homes to wait out the storm, but what if you're in the middle of a build or renovation?

That's just the situation the Kleinschmidt's faced. First, while they were renovating an almost 100-year hotel for the special "100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel." The couple's historic project was located in Tampa, initially right in the path of the hurricane. Brian told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, "You can imagine the scare that we had with a hurricane spinning out in the Gulf. Not knowing what direction it was going to go. And we are right on the beach renovating a hotel." Fortunately for the home builders, the hurricane headed further south, largely sparing Tampa.