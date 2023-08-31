Sydney Mikayla Dances Into New Chapter In Her Life After General Hospital

When Trina Robinson first entered the Port Charles scene in 2017 on "General Hospital," she was portrayed by Tiana Le, and it seemed as if she was going to be trouble because she brought boys and alcohol to Josslyn Jacks' (Eden McCoy) parentally unauthorized party. Le only appeared in three episodes, and the show retconned the character in 2019 by bringing in actress Sydney Mikayla to replace her. This Trina was a good girl who was above reproach and cemented her great friendship with Joss and Cameron Webber (William Lipton). Mikayla deftly made Trina a sympathetic and relatable character who would get entangled with the complicated Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez). Sadly for us, but not Mikayla, she exited the show in 2022, leaving her co-workers a heartfelt message of gratitude on Instagram.

Since then, Mikayla has been sure to update her fans on what she's been up to since leaving "GH" behind. In and around immersing herself in her studies, she's become an in-demand voice-over talent, lending her pipes to such animated fare as "Transformers: Earthspark," and Netflix's "Dew Drop Diaries," among others. Choosing to leave the soap was necessary because of the show's grueling recording schedule and she needed to focus on her studies. It's very evident that she's embraced college life as she's announced to her fans that she is now part of a UCLA majorette dancing team.