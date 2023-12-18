Inside Mohamed Al-Fayed's Relationship With Princess Diana

As a member of the royal family, Princess Diana traveled the world. Some countries, like Egypt, she visited more than once. Diana's first trip to Egypt was in 1981 with then-Prince Charles as part of a honeymoon cruise. The couple didn't spend too much time in Egypt, though, as their trip was only 11 days, and they also stopped in Algeria, Tunisia, Italy, and Greece while on the cruise.

Just over a decade later, Diana returned to Egypt, this time on a solo tour. It was during this trip that one of the most famous photographs of the princess was taken — her in front of the pyramids. "She said to me, 'When people ask me to stand in front of places like the Pyramids, I feel awkward, especially when I'm on my own ... I don't like posing. But I will do it really quickly — and once — and you can grab the picture,'" Diana's personal photographer Anwar Hussein said of the photograph, as reported by People.

Though it hasn't been reported definitively, it is highly unlikely that Diana saw Mohamed Al-Fayed during either of her trips to Egypt. Though Egyptian by birth and proud of his nationality, Mohamed moved to Europe in the late 1950s, and he was probably not in Egypt while Diana was there. Furthermore, Diana likely hadn't met Mohamed before her first visit, and she likely wasn't in contact with him by her second visit.