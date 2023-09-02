The Most 'Fascinating' Part Of Motherhood For HGTV's Erin Napier

As mentioned, Erin Napier discussed what she finds to be the most fascinating element of motherhood in an Instagram post, opening up about the growing bond between her two daughters. The snapshot features a rear view of the duo in front of a lit stage, with her oldest child in a tutu with an arm thrown around her younger sister.

"All of a sudden, they're becoming a team," Napier captions the photo. "Mae was cheering in the front row, and Helen was squinting into the spotlight, smiling and waving from the stage for her baby sister who called back, 'HEY SISSY!' As they watched the younger ballerinas do their rehearsal, Helen whispered to Mae, 'You can be up there one day.' It's fascinating to watch siblings become friends."

The HGTV star and her husband, Ben Napier, have previously spoken about the dynamic between their two children, marking another milestone in their relationship. "Helen said, 'Thank you for getting me a sister,' the other night and that makes you want to cry," Erin told People, explaining that her older daughter has started to bathe her younger sister under parental supervision. "Helen doesn't understand what's so sweet and so special about this, but to us, we know. This is special and it's fleeting, too. They're only going to be little for such a short time."