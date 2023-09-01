The Real Meaning Behind Selena Gomez's Single Soon
Selena Gomez found her unique sound after breaking away from Disney, and she's continued cultivating it through her music career. Gomez's newest musical release is "Single Soon," an anthem to inspire independence and confidence in anyone who listens.
Released on August 25, 2023, with an accompanying music video, the "Single Soon" lyrics begin with the narrator Gomez wondering how she should break up with her boyfriend. It's evident she is not interested in an in-person breakup, suggesting a phone call, hiding a message — "Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?" — or even ghosting him. Gomez adds, "I don't wanna see a tear and the weekend's almost here," making it clear that she's not interested in an emotional goodbye and is ready for a fun time out on the town.
However, that line is definitely not a reference to Gomez's former boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, a singer who goes by The Weeknd. Gomez made that clear in the comments of a Hollywood Life Instagram post where they suggested he was the inspiration behind the song. Gomez said, "Couldn't be more false."
What other song about independence is 'Single Soon' similar to?
In the chorus of "Single Soon," Selena Gomez describes picking out a perfect new outfit, "'Cause I'll be single soon, I'll be single soon," and she'll be able to go out and have fun on her own. Although Gomez is certain her boyfriend will be devastated when he discovers the end of the relationship, Gomez is celebrating her newfound, impending independence. She goes on to enthuse about her plans, singing that now that she's not tied down, she's ready to play the field and party all night if she likes: "Ima date who I wanna / Stay out late if I wanna / Ima do what I wanna do." She is planning to embrace life on her own terms now that she's (nearly) single.
Fellow singer Taylor Swift and Gomez are bestie goals, and Swift shared her support for Gomez's new single by sharing a post about it on her Instagram story, according to InStyle. Although "Single Soon" is probably not inspired by Swift's "Bejeweled," the tracks have similar themes. "Bejeweled" also chronicles going out and having fun while no longer letting your boyfriend hold you back with lyrics like: "You can try to change my mind / But you might have to wait in line."
What addition does the music video of 'Single Soon' add to the song?
The second verse of "Single Soon" shows Selena Gomez admitting she's a little high maintenance but worth it. She also seems to say she may not tell her boyfriend why she's breaking up with him — "Might not give a reason why" — adding a cheeky, "Oh well." Gomez continues, "We both had a lot of fun. Time to find another one. Blame it all on feelin' young." It's clear that in this song, Gomez is portraying someone who is not ready to settle down. She still wants to have a good time, and now that she's almost unattached, she can.
In the bridge, Gomez repeats, "Yeah, I'll be single soon," four times. After the final chorus, the outro of the song is spoken: "Well, who's next?" This does imply that Gomez is not against finding another love. However, the song is first and foremost about loving yourself, solidified by the spoken intro in the music video of "Single Soon."
The intro is presumably by Gomez's little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey. Teefey emphatically says, "Hi, I love you sissy. Never worry about boyfriends at all!" Gomez shared an Instagram post with a similar message: "Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!! It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company ... and it's also really fun to dance to!"