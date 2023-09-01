The Real Meaning Behind Selena Gomez's Single Soon

Selena Gomez found her unique sound after breaking away from Disney, and she's continued cultivating it through her music career. Gomez's newest musical release is "Single Soon," an anthem to inspire independence and confidence in anyone who listens.

Released on August 25, 2023, with an accompanying music video, the "Single Soon" lyrics begin with the narrator Gomez wondering how she should break up with her boyfriend. It's evident she is not interested in an in-person breakup, suggesting a phone call, hiding a message — "Should I leave a little note / In the pocket of his coat?" — or even ghosting him. Gomez adds, "I don't wanna see a tear and the weekend's almost here," making it clear that she's not interested in an emotional goodbye and is ready for a fun time out on the town.

However, that line is definitely not a reference to Gomez's former boyfriend Abel Tesfaye, a singer who goes by The Weeknd. Gomez made that clear in the comments of a Hollywood Life Instagram post where they suggested he was the inspiration behind the song. Gomez said, "Couldn't be more false."