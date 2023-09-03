Inside Prince Albert's Relationship With His Cousin, Melanie-Antoinette Costello De Massy

Prince Albert of Monaco has been known to seriously rely on the women in his life — and, no, we aren't referring to his heyday as the "playboy prince." Ever since Albert took the Monegasque throne in 2005, he has required a number of highly-ranked individuals to advise and support him. Chief among these counselors have been his sisters, Princess Caroline and Princess Stéphanie, who have long propped up the prince.

And, so far, despite their own personal scandals, their efforts have been successful. While Stéphanie agreed to become the godmother of Albert's illegitimate son, Alexandre Grimaldi, Caroline has helped the prince choose who to trust. Speaking to People about the matter, Albert shared, "Every time I've asked [Caroline] about this or that situation or about this person I'm not sure of, she's demonstrated very good judgment."

That being said, there have been times when Albert has required the assistance of a more low-profile family member — someone who does not share Caroline or Stéphanie's history of improper behavior. The prince can count on his second cousin, Mélanie-Antoinette Costello de Massy, to help the royal family without stepping into the limelight. Over the years, Mélanie-Antoinette has silently provided Albert with her assistance, accompanying him to royal events and even occasionally stepping in for him when he has been indisposed. And, ever since Princess Charlene fell ill with an infection in 2021, Mélanie-Antoinette has taken on an even bigger role.