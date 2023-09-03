Khaby Lame: 13 Facts About The TikTok Star With The Most Followers

Khaby Lame went from being relatively unknown to securing megastar status in just a few years' time. Even if you do not recognize his name, you have probably seen at least a few of his TikTok videos, which have helped him secure the title of the most followed person on the platform (beating the long reign of TikTok star Charli D'Amelio). "Everything changed when I subscribed to [TikTok]. I immediately understood that it was the perfect platform for me," Lame admitted to GQ in a 2022 interview. And that it is.

Lame, who came from humble beginnings, has amassed over 160 million followers on TikTok. He's gone on to attend some of the hottest events in the world and has his sights set on even bigger things in the future — he's not slowing down anytime soon. Yes, Lame is an unstoppable force both online and in real life, and he hopes to inspire and influence others.