Whatever Happened To These Former Bachelor And Bachelorette Stars?
Since "The Bachelor" first aired on ABC in March 2002, followed by "The Bachelorette" in 2003, viewers have been treated to extravagant dates, juicy scandals, romantic proposals, and heartbreaking goodbyes. We've seen tears over stolen champagne bottles and cankles, grown men dressed as cupcakes and chickens, and fights over naps and stuffed animals (yes, really). "The Bachelor" franchise has introduced us to some quirky and entertaining characters over the years, but where are your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars now that the cameras have stopped rolling?
Several couples are still together and some actually got married. A few contestants have bravely come out. Some have starred in other reality shows, while a handful have moved on to different ventures. And a lot of them have found love in the world outside the Bachelor mansion. We've got all the juicy updates on your favorite Bachelor and Bachelorette stars, from surprising pairings to shocking scandals.
Gabby Windey is dating a woman
Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey — known for her hilarious quips and putting Clayton Echard in his place — took to Instagram to announce her new relationship with a woman. "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" she captioned the post, which featured several photos of her new girlfriend Robby Hoffman.
In a candid interview with Glamour, Windey opened up about exploring her sexuality for the first time at 32, after watching the bisexual relationship between Francesca and Abbey on Netflix's "Perfect Match." "There had been signs since my childhood and you kind of just get to the point where you allow the whisper to get louder," she said.
She also opened up about dating women for the first time, calling it "uncharted territory." "There's lots of stigma around 'baby gays,'" she said. "Some women wouldn't even take me out or give me the time of day." She also revealed her fears about coming out, having grown up in conservative middle America. "I had all this internalized shame from the way I grew up. If there was ever discussion about being gay, it was shameful."
Windey met her now-girlfriend through a mutual friend at a bar and is now the happiest she's ever been. "I don't think I would ever date a man again. I feel so emotionally connected to my girlfriend and that's what's most important for me," she said. "This is the best relationship I've ever been in."
Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour got married
They may have gotten off to a rocky start, but Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour are officially married, four years after getting engaged in Mexico on "Bachelor in Paradise." The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Chateau de Villette, a stunning estate just outside Paris, France, in front of 145 friends and family.
During the extravagant 3-day wedding event, which Godwin told The Knot she wanted to be "the party of the decade," guests enjoyed views of the Eiffel Tower during a welcome cruise around the Seine, followed by a garden party rehearsal dinner the next day. Godwin had not one, not two, but three dresses for the big day, all designed by Atelier Pronovias Haute Couture. She walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love," and in a unique twist, decided to forgo a bouquet. Her bridesmaids stunned in black dresses, while guests all wore attire in a neutral color scheme. Bachelor Nation alumni Demi Burnett, Cassie Randolph, Heather Martin, and Katie Morton were in also attendance.
"It's almost hard to put into words how magical this day is for us," Godwin told People. "Not only do I get to marry the guy of my dreams, but I get to be in France with my closest family and friends. I feel like there's no other words to describe it other than the best day ever!"
Michelle Young is living her best life
We first met Michelle Young when she appeared on Matt James's season of "The Bachelor," and the sweet teacher from Minnesota quickly became a fan favorite. She went on to become the next Bachelorette, getting engaged to Nayte Olukoya before the two eventually split.
So what is Young up to these days? According to her TikTok, she's wine tasting in France, riding gondolas in Venice, sailing in Barcelona, and watching the sunset in Carmel, California. She's also dancing to Beyonce with fan-favorite Bachelor alumn Mike Johnstone and visiting Disneyland with former Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. As one of her video captions says, she's "living," and we think she means her best life.
It also looks like Young is trying her hand at acting. She posted on Instagram, "Doing things I never thought I would do! Such an amazing opportunity working with @inthelightproductions on @thefriendlyfilm," along with a picture of herself holding up a movie script. According to the film's Instagram account, it's "a heartfelt war epic about a soldier and his dog." The former Bachelorette is also looking for love again. "I'm recently just getting back into the dating scene," she said in a TikTok video. Listing her ins and outs of dating in 2023, she includes ineffective communication, complacency, and emotional unavailability. Meanwhile, her green flags include someone who takes initiative, can go with the flow, has goals, and can enjoy the little things.
Tyler Cameron is back on our screens
Heartthrob Tyler Cameron has been busy since finishing as the runner-up on Hannh Brown's season of "The Bachelorette." In 2020, he put his contracting skills to use by launching the show "Barkitecture," a reality show where he builds extravagant dog houses for celebrity owners. In October 2021, he appeared alongside Kim Kardashian in a Bachelor-themed skit on "Saturday Night Live." He also appeared in the Netflix movie "Good on Paper," one episode of the TV show "Single Parents," and starred in the reality shows "Special Forces" and "The Real Dirty Dancing."
He's also using his platform for good. In 2022, he founded the Andrea C. Cameron Foundation, which awards college and technical scholarships to high school students, honoring his late mother and continuing her philanthropic legacy. He also partnered with Astral Tequila, a company that turns unused agave into bricks to build houses for people in Jalisco, Mexico. "They've already built 10 houses, which is amazing," he told OK! Magazine. "I build houses in Jupiter, Florida, and try to give back to the community — similar to what Astral is doing. It was a no-brainer to work with them and stand behind them."
As for his love life, he's been linked to stars like Gigi Hadid and Kristin Cavallari, but he hasn't found the one yet. "In the next five years I hope to be married. I want my kids to grow up [in Florida] for sure," he said.
Greg Grippo and Victoria Fuller are dating
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo, who were both labeled the villains on their respective seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette," are no strangers to controversy. The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together in Italy. It caused quite a stir because it was while Fuller's season of "Bachelor in Paradise" was still airing, and Fuller left the show engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. While she claims she broke off the engagement shortly before dating Grippo, many were skeptical of the timeline, with DePhillipo outright accusing her of cheating on him.
But Fuller and Grippo aren't letting the negative perceptions get them down, and it looks like they're thriving together. "He's an amazing man. He truly is," Fuller told US Weekly. "He's been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience."
The couple are super active on social media, whether they're sharing loved-up selfies on Instagram or TikTok videos where Grippo hilariously attempts to do Fuller's makeup. "She's my person," Grippo said on an episode of "The Viall Files." "I haven't felt this ... content is the wrong word because that just seems boring," he mused. "But I think there's a certain, like, I think beauty with being content with someone. Being able to just, like, sit in a room with someone for a week."
Colton Underwood came out as gay
Colton Underwood was not only the first virgin Bachelor, but in 2021 he became the first Bachelor to come out as gay. "I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time," he said on "Good Morning America." "And I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."
In the candid interview, Underwood opened up about how his Catholic upbringing taught him that being gay was a sin and that he had struggled with suicidal thoughts. "I used to wake up in the morning and pray for [God] to take the gay away. I used to pray for him to change me," he said. He also told The New York Times that he thought appearing on "The Bachelor" would help him "bury being gay." "Now that I've been out to myself for a year, it's the healthiest and happiest I've ever felt," he told People.
In 2021, Netflix released the six-episode series "Coming Out Colton," which explored Underwood embracing his sexuality and coming out to his family. And, in May 2023, Underwood married his longtime boyfriend Jordan C. Brown at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa Valley. "I love the family that we've created already," he told People.
Hannah Brown is thriving
Bachelorette Hannah Brown — who cemented herself as an icon when she moved the rose podium away from her season's antagonist, Luke Parker — has been through a lot since her season aired. She broke off her engagement with Jed Wyatt when it was revealed he had a girlfriend the entire time. She then asked Tyler Cameron for a second chance on "After The Final Rose," only for him to be spotted out with Gigi Hadid a few days later.
But lately, it seems like Brown's thriving. "My life was a complete a mess, and God bless all of it. Because it's in the messes where we learn the most," she wrote in her book "God Bless This Messy Journal: A Guide to Embracing the Beautiful, Messy You."
In November 2018, she won Season 28 of "Dancing With The Stars." Then in July 2023, she launched her podcast "Better Tomorrow." "One of my biggest goals in this season of life is building real, true community," she wrote on Instagram. "So this is me, putting it all out there on my new podcast, Better Tomorrow. I am so honored to hold this space for all of us to learn and grow together!" Just one month later, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend Adam Woolard. "So happy. [I] love our steady love," she captioned the Instagram post.
Becca Tilley is dating singer Hayley Kiyoko
After looking for love on two seasons of "The Bachelor," it looks like Becca Tilley has finally found the one in singer Hayley Kiyoko. The couple confirmed their relationship in 2022 at the release party for Kiyoko's song "For The Girls" after years of speculation about their friendship. By the time they went public, the couple had already been together for 4 years, but they kept it private while Tilley navigated coming out. On her podcast, Tilley explained how Kiyoko empowered her to be herself. "She was always like people are gonna love you, people love you, and they want to see you happy," she said. Tilley ended up writing on Instagram alongside a video montage of their relationship,"Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch."
Since then, Tilley and Kiyoko have been spotted attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival together, dressing up as Velma and Daphne from "Scooby-Doo," and hanging out with Taylor Swift at the Grammys after-party. They also visited the White House to watch President Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act.
Kiyoko even revealed that her song "Hungry Heart" was written about Tilley. "Remembering when I hung out with this girl one time, and the next day started missing her like crazy and felt like my heart couldn't go on without her, so I wrote a song about it," she wrote on Instagram. "Plot twist she is now my gf."
Tayshia Adams is dating another reality star
It looks like Tayshia Adams has found love again after her "Bachelorette" season, but this time it's with a different reality TV star. After ending her engagement to Zac Clark, she seems to have moved on with "Summer House" star Luke Gulbranson. The couple first sparked dating rumors in April 2023, fuelled by a since-deleted post from Gulbranson's co-star, Lindsay Hubbard. The picture, which featured the Summer House cast celebrating Easter Sunday, showed Adams and Gulbranson holding hands. Hubbard was quick to replace the photo with a cropped version, commenting, "Well this is awkward..." but the secret was already out. "Lmao whoever made [you] crop and repost doesn't understand how screenshots work," commented one user.
The two have yet to comment on their relationship publicly, but it sounds like Adams wants to keep her love life private from now on. "My life was pretty exposed at one point. Nothing was really my own," she told E! News. "I had a public relationship. And it's really hard to go through a public breakup as well," she added. "So I think that's probably made me a little bit more closed off to sharing every vulnerable aspect of my life."
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are still together
Years after getting engaged on "The Bachelor," Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are still happily together. The couple were embroiled in a racial controversy when pictures surfaced of Kirkconnell attending an Old South, antebellum-themed college party. After initially defending her, James revealed on "After The Final Rose" that he had ended the relationship after realizing Kirkconnell needed to work on herself. "I am learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist," she wrote in a statement posted on Instagram. "Racial progress and unity are impossible without (white) accountability, and I deserve to be held accountable for my actions."
The two are now back together and going strong. One look at their social media accounts shows they have at least one major thing in common: A love of food. Fans often see the pair trying out new restaurants or cooking together at home. And you've probably seen Kirkconnell's viral Cucumber Pepper Salad all over TikTok, which she called her "absolute favorite snack or salad." (It's ours now, too.) The couple has also partnered up with Baskin-Robins. "It's very on-brand," James told E! News. "And it's appropriate because it is National Ice Cream Month — but every day is National Ice Cream Day for us."
Kaitlyn Bristowe split from Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette," and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, have called off their engagement after four years together. The couple announced their split in a joint statement on Instagram, posted by Tartick on August 6, 2023.
"Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It's heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die," read part of the statement. The couple announced their plan to share custody of their two dogs, Ramen and Pinot, who they wrote will "continue to be cared for together as brothers."
This is the second engagement Bristowe has called off. She was originally engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth, the winner of her season, and began dating Tartick in 2019 shortly after her break up with Booth. Bristowe first met Tartick in 2018 when he appeared on an episode of her podcast, "Off The Vine." "My relationship with Jason was definitely not something I expected," she told People. "When I met him, dating anyone wasn't even on my radar, especially dating anyone in [the] 'Bachelor' world, but something in my mind was rooting for him."