Whatever Happened To These Former Bachelor And Bachelorette Stars?

Former Bachelorette Gabby Windey — known for her hilarious quips and putting Clayton Echard in his place — took to Instagram to announce her new relationship with a woman. "Told you I'm a girls girl!!" she captioned the post, which featured several photos of her new girlfriend Robby Hoffman.

In a candid interview with Glamour, Windey opened up about exploring her sexuality for the first time at 32, after watching the bisexual relationship between Francesca and Abbey on Netflix's "Perfect Match." "There had been signs since my childhood and you kind of just get to the point where you allow the whisper to get louder," she said.

She also opened up about dating women for the first time, calling it "uncharted territory." "There's lots of stigma around 'baby gays,'" she said. "Some women wouldn't even take me out or give me the time of day." She also revealed her fears about coming out, having grown up in conservative middle America. "I had all this internalized shame from the way I grew up. If there was ever discussion about being gay, it was shameful."

Windey met her now-girlfriend through a mutual friend at a bar and is now the happiest she's ever been. "I don't think I would ever date a man again. I feel so emotionally connected to my girlfriend and that's what's most important for me," she said. "This is the best relationship I've ever been in."