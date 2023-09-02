All About Celine Dion And Barbra Streisand's Rumored Diva Feud

Barbra Streisand and Celine Dion are two musical greats, albeit from different generations. There is no doubt that the "Hello Dolly!" actor set the stage for generations of female musician-actors to follow. Despite Streisand's surprising opinion about Lady Gaga's remake of her classic film "A Star Is Born," the seasoned singer has brought many young female artists under her wing. Such is the story of her relationship with Dion, who was a newcomer on the scene when they first worked together.

The two were slated to begin rehearsals for their live performance of "Tell Him" at the 1998 Grammy Awards. The love ballad was their first and only collaboration. However, it was announced that Streisand fell ill and would no longer be performing — on the day of the awards show. It was up to Dion to capture the audience all on her own. The young songstress went on to sing "My Heart Will Go On," her top hit from the recently released "Titanic."

While Dion's performance received high praise, fans couldn't help but wonder why Streisand really wasn't present. Yes, her representative said she was ill. But with both Dion and Streisand having a history of high-maintenance showmanship, speculation began to swirl of a potential feud. This is partly due to their status as competing artists during the '90s, which saw the height of the pop diva era.