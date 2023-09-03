Inside Chase Stokes And Kelsea Ballerini's Relationship

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini are easily one of the "it" couples of the moment, considering that fans can't seem to get enough of their hot and heavy romance. The twosome were first linked in January 2023 and have appeared to be going strong ever since. While Ballerini is no stranger to the spotlight, having had a successful country music career that began in her teens, she's still not used to the attention that has been recently placed on her love life. In 2023, she even told People, "I've never had people care about my personal life like I have this last year."

As for Stokes, he too was already a star before his courtship with Ballerini made headlines, as he's played the main character on the hit Netflix show, "Outer Banks" since 2020. However, it appears that he hasn't let the fame from that show, or from dating high-profile women, go to his head. In his own interview with People, he explained, "This journey has not been a quick and easy one," adding, "So I know that it can all be taken away in the blink of an eye."

What has apparently been easy for Stokes though, is his romance with Ballerini. That's because she told Stylecaster that it didn't take much for them to be on the "same page" with each other. Yet, just because their love story isn't filled with major drama, doesn't mean it's not worth knowing about. So, let's go inside Stokes and Ballerini's relationship.