Jennifer Aniston Kept Some Important Rachel Green Mementos From The Friends Set

When a show as iconic as "Friends," ends, it not only makes its way into the hearts of the viewers, but also the cast. Even though the six stars haven't been able to get together much due to location differences and scheduling conflicts, Jennifer Aniston still had to take several moments to gather herself throughout the 2021 reunion because of the outpouring of emotions. As she told The Hollywood Reporter, she got emotional after seeing the replicated sets because it had been so long since she had seen them.

Aniston sadly recalled how her younger self believed that her life would be perfect after "Friends," but found that things actually got worse. Nevertheless, the show was indeed life-changing for Aniston, so it's natural she would want to remember it with a souvenir. Speaking to People, also in 2021, Aniston shared her beloved and perhaps unexpected memento: "I went into [Courteney Cox's] line of clothes and I pulled out a dress that Monica wore." Aniston added, "I still have it and wear [it] to this day and it fits. It's floral with black lace, tiny little flowers, a V-neck, and little ruffle cap sleeves."

She even wore the dress again the following year, posting a photo of Cox wearing it on the show on her Instagram Story and writing, "Does the dress look familiar? Still got it! @courteneycoxofficial @friends" (via Harper's Bazaar). However, that's not the only thing she stole from the set.