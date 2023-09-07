All The Times Harry & Meghan Have Been Snubbed Since The Queen's Death

On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle. For many, this was the moment that indelibly changed the dynamics of the British royal family. However, in reality, a rift had already been growing among the monarch's descendants. This was especially obvious in the days leading up to Her Majesty's death. According to Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," his father, King Charles III, specifically forbade Meghan Markle from going to Balmoral to say her goodbyes to the queen. As Harry recalled, "He started to explain his reasons, but they didn't make any sense at all, and it was disrespectful as well."

While Charles' decision might have been somewhat controversial, certain sources argued that the king excluded Meghan for the sake of propriety. As one anonymous insider told The Sun, "Charles told Harry that it wasn't right or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a deeply sad time." On top of that, the royal family likely already knew that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were working on a book and a Netflix series. Speaking to The Telegraph, a separate source pointed out, "It's quite hard to spend too much time with someone you know is about to publish a tell-all book about you."

Regardless of the reason why Meghan was excluded, one thing remains clear — both she and Harry were on the outs. And, after the queen died, they were repeatedly snubbed by senior royals who wanted to expel the Sussexes from their inner circle.