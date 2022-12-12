Fans Tell The List: What's The Biggest Bombshell From Harry & Meghan's Netflix Series So Far?

The first three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan," dropped last week, leaving fans and critics shocked. Reviews have largely been split, with some fans admiring the Sussexes' bravery and commitment to sharing their experiences, while others point out the irony that the documentary follows Harry and Meghan's cries for privacy.

Whether you're watching to support or to gossip, everyone is talking about this groundbreaking series. According to Digital Spy, 2.8 million people streamed the documentary on Netflix when it premiered on Dec. 8, and the ratings currently outrank the popular royal series "The Crown."

While many wait in anticipation to see how the royals will react to Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," we wanted to hear from the fans. The List conducted a survey on YouTube that asked, "What's the biggest bombshell you've learned from Harry & Meghan's Netflix series so far?" With over 4,500 votes, it's clear that fans are shocked by many of the juicy details that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed in their historic documentary.