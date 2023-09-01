Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison Headline Hallmark's October 2023 All-New Movie Lineup

In addition to its popular Christmas in July films, the Hallmark Channel also loves to put out family-friendly films in October that aren't too scary but contain just the right amount of thrills and chills for audiences of all ages. This year, soap opera stars Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady, "Days of Our Lives") and Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain, "General Hospital") are back with a new Hannah Swensen Mystery film. This marks the eighth movie in the popular crime-solving franchise, and it certainly seems like an entertaining whodunnit.

Premiering on Friday, October 6 is "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." When last we saw Hannah (Sweeney) and her long-time fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), they unraveled the mystery of a dead body found in Lake Eden in "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" (2023). In "Zest," Hannah's mother, Delores (Barbara Niven), discovers yet another corpse of a local who just so happens to be a patron of Hannah's bakery, The Cookie Jar. Hannah believes that Mike and the Sheriff are looking for the wrong person, and she must whittle away at the potential suspects to uncover the true identity of the killer.

The chills don't stop there as "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost" debuts on Saturday, October 7, starring Julie Gonzalo ("Veronica Mars") as a newly minted real estate agent who finds one of the houses she's selling has a ghost. Adding romance to the mix, the ghost feels it can't continue on to the next realm until it reunites Anna with her ex, played by Chris McNally ("Supernatural").