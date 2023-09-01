Alison Sweeney And Cameron Mathison Headline Hallmark's October 2023 All-New Movie Lineup
In addition to its popular Christmas in July films, the Hallmark Channel also loves to put out family-friendly films in October that aren't too scary but contain just the right amount of thrills and chills for audiences of all ages. This year, soap opera stars Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady, "Days of Our Lives") and Cameron Mathison (Drew Cain, "General Hospital") are back with a new Hannah Swensen Mystery film. This marks the eighth movie in the popular crime-solving franchise, and it certainly seems like an entertaining whodunnit.
Premiering on Friday, October 6 is "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." When last we saw Hannah (Sweeney) and her long-time fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston (Mathison), they unraveled the mystery of a dead body found in Lake Eden in "Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery" (2023). In "Zest," Hannah's mother, Delores (Barbara Niven), discovers yet another corpse of a local who just so happens to be a patron of Hannah's bakery, The Cookie Jar. Hannah believes that Mike and the Sheriff are looking for the wrong person, and she must whittle away at the potential suspects to uncover the true identity of the killer.
The chills don't stop there as "3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost" debuts on Saturday, October 7, starring Julie Gonzalo ("Veronica Mars") as a newly minted real estate agent who finds one of the houses she's selling has a ghost. Adding romance to the mix, the ghost feels it can't continue on to the next realm until it reunites Anna with her ex, played by Chris McNally ("Supernatural").
Two more films premiere in October
On Friday, October 13, Hallmark will release the third in the successful "Curious Caterer" series entitled "Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows." Nikki DeLoach returns as amateur detective Goldy Berry who is also a caterer working on a large wedding. When bride Jessamyn Cole (Amanda Khan, "The Flash") goes missing and the groom, Sterling Clearwater (Kareem Malcolm, "So Help Me Todd"), turns up dead, Berry teams up again with her detective fiancé, Tom Schultz (Andrew Walker, "A Safari Romance") to solve the mystery. Complications arise because Jessamyn is Tom's ex-wife, and another detective who has a grudge against Tom takes charge of the case. It soon becomes a race against time to save Jessamyn!
And for viewers who aren't looking for something scary and want a little more romance in their Hallmark lineup, there's "Field Day," which premieres on Saturday, October 14. It's a tale of friendship as mothers Kelly (Shannon Chan-Kent, "Polly Pocket"), Marissa (Carmel Amit, "Ghost Wars"), and newcomer Jen (Rachel Boston, "SEAL Team") are thrust together to plan their children's school Field Day. Jen's husband has died, and as she tries moving on, she's helped by the PE teacher Dan (Benjamin Ayres, "Family Law"), who may just become more than a friend. The three moms try to navigate their way through life as they build their friendship, helping their kids along the way.
October is going to be fun at Hallmark, and we're looking forward to the new films!