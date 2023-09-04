Tragic Details About The Cast Of Clueless

Having gotten his start in the late '80s, Breckin Meyer was just a kid when he began acting. In 1993, two years before he'd play Travis Birkenstock, the well-meaning skateboarding stoner who crushes on Tai, told UPI, "I always knew I wanted to work in TV and movies." Meyer confessed that his grade school girlfriend, Drew Barrymore, helped him get into the industry.

While he enjoyed a few stints on TV shows like, "The Wonder Years" and "L.A. Law" before breaking into movies, Meyer eventually became typecast throughout the '90s as a goofy, underachieving high school student — and it wasn't exactly his ideal situation. "After I finished 'Clueless,' the last thing I wanted to play was another stoner skater. It's not because I didn't like the character but I like to change it up," he told KGET.com in 2022. Similarly to Eric Stoltz who played Stoner Bud in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," it became a trope that was hard for him to shake. Throughout his roles in "The Craft," "The Home Court," "Escape from L.A." and more, Meyer played the same types of characters until the year 2000, when he was cast as Josh in "Road Trip."

Despite his near-decade struggle to delve into deeper, meatier roles, Meyer managed to prove himself as a talented actor in other genres. However, his part in "Clueless" remains to be many fans' favorite characters in the movie, with Esquire calling him "the real hero of 'Clueless.'"