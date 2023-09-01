We're Thrilled To Have Adam Huss Back As Nikolas On General Hospital

Nikolas Cassadine's fate is finally unfolding on "General Hospital," with Adam Huss back on screen. When the actor was previously on the show, he brought out a darkness and anger from deep within Nik that was a refreshing change as the character was starting to come unhinged. Nikolas threatened to take Ava Jerome's daughter away, which led her to — accidentally — kill him. So seeing him back in the part will be great, as viewers will get to see his rage against Ava and plot his revenge. Many fans on Twitter expressed their happiness upon seeing Huss return, and the actor responded, "You all are so kind. Thank you #ghfans."

Many viewers are excited that Nik's story will continue, with an avid fan tweeting, "I'm thrilled for you and the GH nation! Nikolas is back! I can't wait to find out what has been going on during your recovery from Ava conking you over the head! Welcome back, Adam!" One fan remarked that they were glad Huss is being given the chance to put his spin on the character. Although, one dissenting viewer posted, "I think I am the only person who groaned when Nik showed back up....I was so tired of him when he died, and I know it's going to be nothing but Nikolas again."

That said, we're still thrilled to see Huss back and look forward to how things play out!