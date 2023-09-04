Why Joanna Gaines' Favorite Wedding Day Memory Was Leaving The Ceremony

Chip and Joanna Gaines, HGTV power couple, joint Magnolia magnates, and all-around relationship goals, tied the knot in 2003. The long-time Waco residents chose a local venue for their vows, the Earle-Harrison House. It was the early 2000s, and we were obsessed with strapless gowns and tiaras, both of which Joanna selected for her bridal ensemble. Chip sported a classic tux but looked unrecognizable from his current dad persona thanks to a super clean cut and what looks like frosted tips.

Presumably, there were lots of loved ones in attendance, tons of dancing, and, of course, cake. But out of all of the standard wedding trappings, Joanna has confessed she has a favorite — the food. The "Fixer Upper" star also divulged that for her, one memory, in particular, takes the "wedding" cake, if you will, and that is when she and Chip left the ceremony.

While you might think that if the reception food is your fav, you'd be loath to leave, that wasn't the case for Joanna, and the reason is absolutely adorable.