The Tragic Reason Baywatch Star Pamela Anderson Ditched Her Go-To Glam Makeup

Pamela Anderson was once famous for her smokey cat eye and glossy lips, which complemented her blonde locks. However, the "Baywatch" star is now sporting a more natural look, with little or no makeup. Her decision to go bare-faced came after her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, died of breast cancer in 2019.

Born in Hollywood, California, Vogel was called "The Svengali-like" makeup artist by Harper's Bazaar. Throughout her career, she worked with American model Shanna Moakler, adult film actress Amber Lynn, and other celebrities. "She created that Playboy look that captured generations," Moakler wrote on Twitter. Vogel was also the artist behind Anderson's signature glam look, and the two have been working together since the '90s.

The "Barb Wire" is satisfied with her decision to go makeup-free despite the tragic reason behind it. "I feel rooted for. I feel good. I'm in a good place," she confessed in an interview with Elle. Anderson also has mixed feelings about her '90s style and seems to prefer her new, toned-down look. "I don't know if it was a defense mechanism or what. I just thought, 'I'm going to have fun,'" she told the publication.