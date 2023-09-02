Jimmy Buffett's Wife, Jane Slagsvol: What We Know About Her

Jimmy Buffett met Jane Slagsvol in 1976 while he was living in Key West, per the Daily Mail. Slagsvol, who was a bright-eyed student at the University of South Carolina at the time, came to the island paradise to enjoy her spring break. The attraction between Slagsvol and Buffett happened in an instant. A year after meeting, they were married.

But this wasn't Buffett's first marriage. According to his 1998 biography, "A Pirate Looks at Fifty," the singer had been married once before. "I signed a record deal, got married, moved to Nashville," Buffett wrote (via CNN). Buffett was talking about his marriage to his girlfriend, Margie Washichek. Washichek and Buffett dated while he attended the University of Southern Mississippi. They married and then moved to Nashville so Buffett could pursue a career in country music (via Country Thang Daily). After the divorce, Buffett packed his bags and travelled to Key West. This is where he met Slagsvol, who he calls "the right girl" in his memoir.

Buffett's marriage to Slagsvol would also result in a divorce. In 1998, Slagsvol spoke with Time about the split. "I had been with Jimmy since I was a child, through the craziest times, and I didn't have a clue who I was," she said. "So I left. I got sober." It wasn't the end for the "Tampico Trauma" singer and the love of his life. Buffett and Slagsvol remarried in 1991. They remained happily married until Buffett's death in 2023.