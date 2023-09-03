Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth 'Choose' Love With Subtle Dig At Rocky Marriage Rumors
In May 2017, Joy-Anna Duggar moved on from her life as one of the "19 Kids & Counting" to one as the wife of Austin Forsyth. Then she added motherhood to the mix, courtesy of Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner. But followers of the family have recently spotted signs that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's marriage might be on the rocks. High on the list is Austin's attitude, which often comes off as annoyed or even demeaning toward his wife. One example: In a recent video, the family had just come home after a long night at church, and though the children were tired and fussy, Austin began asking Joy-Anna to recall what the pastor had said in his sermon. "A decent husband would be putting the children to bed after her probably exhausting day and letting her rest. Not quizzing her on theology when she's had to look after 3 small children during the service," wrote one commenter (per Daily Mail).
The Forsyths took the opportunity to respond to those rumors over the Labor Day weekend. The couple hired a professional photographer and videographer to work up a new intro for their YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths." The reel shows Evy and Gideon scampering through an open field, roughhousing with their dad and getting cuddles from their mom. The final image is Austin pulling Joy-Anna close for a kiss. As they watched the finished product, the couple smiled broadly, especially at the kiss fadeout. "That shot was epic!" Joy-Anna said.
Joy-Anna and Austin are piling on the PDA
Joy-Anna Forsyth is one of the Duggar sisters who connect with their fans through their social media, and they're slowly developing their own types of brands. Jill Duggar Dillard's new tell-all book is positioning her as the true rebel who's not afraid to call out the harm done by the church that she was raised in, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo is now the sophisticated sister mixing her homegrown values with the golf-and-sushi adventures of L.A. But currently, Joy-Anna seems to be rebranding herself as the happiest wife and mom of the family. Her new vlog opener, featuring affectionate gestures between herself and her husband Austin, has gotten lots of love from fans, including Jill, Jinger, and yet another sister, Jessa Duggar Seewald.
The day after revealing the new vlog opener, Joy-Anna posted a picture to her Instagram Stories that Gideon had taken from the back seat of their car. The shot shows Austin in the driver's seat, reaching over to hold Joy-Anna's hand. The caption reads: "I can't help but smile. A simple picture of mom and dad holding hands in the car. I want our kids to see our love for each other." Then Joy-Anna shot down the rumormongers by adding, "Marriage is fun and it's hard sometimes, but with humility and God's grace we CHOOSE to love each other like Christ does His church." As if the point weren't clear enough, she finished with a tag: "I [heart] U, @austin4site."
Message received: The Forsyths are in it for the long haul.