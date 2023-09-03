Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth 'Choose' Love With Subtle Dig At Rocky Marriage Rumors

In May 2017, Joy-Anna Duggar moved on from her life as one of the "19 Kids & Counting" to one as the wife of Austin Forsyth. Then she added motherhood to the mix, courtesy of Gideon, Evelyn, and Gunner. But followers of the family have recently spotted signs that Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth's marriage might be on the rocks. High on the list is Austin's attitude, which often comes off as annoyed or even demeaning toward his wife. One example: In a recent video, the family had just come home after a long night at church, and though the children were tired and fussy, Austin began asking Joy-Anna to recall what the pastor had said in his sermon. "A decent husband would be putting the children to bed after her probably exhausting day and letting her rest. Not quizzing her on theology when she's had to look after 3 small children during the service," wrote one commenter (per Daily Mail).

The Forsyths took the opportunity to respond to those rumors over the Labor Day weekend. The couple hired a professional photographer and videographer to work up a new intro for their YouTube channel, "Follow the Forsyths." The reel shows Evy and Gideon scampering through an open field, roughhousing with their dad and getting cuddles from their mom. The final image is Austin pulling Joy-Anna close for a kiss. As they watched the finished product, the couple smiled broadly, especially at the kiss fadeout. "That shot was epic!" Joy-Anna said.