Meet The Young And The Restless Star Melody Thomas Scott's Husband, Ed Scott

Melody Thomas Scott and Ed Scott have been married much longer than any soap opera storyline. Together, they have three daughters: Jennifer, Alexandra, and Elizabeth. Ed is also the co-founder of Save The Earth Foundation. In her book, "Always Young & Restless: My Life on and off of America's #1 Daytime Drama," Melody talks about her unconventional upbringing as a child star in the entertainment industry. She told Variety in 2020 that she was raised by her grandmother, who not only thrust her into the spotlight but also had her own mental health challenges. Melody said that it was her husband Ed who encouraged her to tell the world about her life story. She said, "My husband was very, 'Oh you're going to write a book? Come on, let's do it, let's do it!'"

While Ed certainly played a pivotal role in helping Melody tell her story, the daytime TV star admits that their marriage has had moments of both tugs and pulls. She told Soap Opera Digest in an interview back in 1995, "A marriage is two people who love each other, obviously, and respect each other enough to both be caretakers of the unit they've created. it's swallowing your pride about something if it makes your partner feel better."

And just like Nikki's marriage to Victor, Melody has experienced moments that were less easy than others.