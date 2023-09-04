Here's What Will Happen When Prince Albert Of Monaco Dies

In the years since he took over for his father, Prince Rainier, Prince Albert of Monaco has distinguished himself through his unique vision for the principality's future. Back in 2005, when his father, Prince Rainier, passed away, Albert began to open Monaco up to different commercial possibilities. As he told ABC's "Good Morning America" shortly after his coronation, "Monaco is a healthy place in which to do business." He also emphasized that the local government is "very strict on any illegal financial transactions," punctuating the fact that honesty would be central to his reign. Albert has been fiercely defensive of Monaco's independence as well, saying "we are an independent sovereign nation like another — like any other country, even though we are small."

Every ruler has the opportunity to craft their own legacy and develop the principality as they see fit, and Prince Albert likely has many years left to build Monaco into the country he believes it should be. But naturally, though, all good things must come to an end — and that goes for Albert's reign as well. When the monarch passes away, the Monegasque crown will pass on to the next ruler, no matter how much Albert will be missed. From death announcements and tolling bells to issues of inheritance, this is what will happen when Prince Albert dies.