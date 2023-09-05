What Happened To Paskho After Shark Tank?

In the days of fast fashion, where people want the cutest clothes at the cheapest prices, it's rare to find a brand that focuses on style and quality while fairly compensating the hard workers who make their stuff. Entrepreneur Patrick Robinson understood this issue, so he created Paskho, a modern clothing brand that strives to reduce economic disparity by employing people from remote communities and paying them livable wages. Before Paskho, Robinson made a name for himself by enlivening declining fashion brands.

His impressive portfolio cited staples like GAP and luxury brands such as Paco Rabanne, but eventually, Robinson began to question the industry he loved so dearly. Speaking to FASHIONADOTV, Robinson recalled pondering how inhumane the fashion industry could be, and the amount of waste it generated due to overconsumption. So, he sought to create multipurpose clothing to reduce the need. But Paskho's mission changed during the pandemic when Robinson invested his savings into the company to ensure his employees could survive the tough time.

He began to realize that so many people struggled through the pandemic because they lost their jobs, so Robinson pivoted the brand's social mission toward creating better employment conditions in the U.S. To this day, Paskho has stayed true to its core values while its clothes continue to fly off the shelves and impress consumers. But that might be surprising to some because the Sharks weren't exactly jumping at the opportunity to invest in the company despite their impressive sales.