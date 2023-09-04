Days Of Our Lives Star Martha Madison Chronicled Her Mom's Battle With Dementia

Martha Madison revealed that her mother, Barbara Baggs, first showed signs of dementia back in 2001 when she didn't show up for a party even though her guests had been waiting for her. For Madison, her mother's behavior was unusual at the time. Baggs was a strong woman who had raised her daughters as a single mother and never missed a beat. Yet, her health began to deteriorate during that time, according to Soaps in Depth. She began to suffer from mood swings and was delusional and at one point, and even wanted to end her life.

Madison and her sister Allison had to make a lot of changes in their lives to accommodate Baggs, who spent many years living in a memory care facility before her death in 2021. Madison even called it a "grueling 18-year battle," but it was one that she and her sister never gave up on. Soon after her mother's death, Madison shared on Instagram that she and her sister had "taken turns lying next to her, holding her hand, thanking her for her love and guidance and reassuring her that she successfully completed her mission here even with the odds so often against her."

In 2018, Madison shared a photo of her mother's caregivers and called them two ladies who are "a bright shiny light in an otherwise dark and challenging situation." That's because there wasn't a day that didn't bring challenges for their family.