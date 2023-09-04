How B&B Sends Off Steffy For Jacqueline MacInnes Wood's Maternity Leave

Now that the maniacal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is free on "The Bold and the Beautiful," everyone is running for cover. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thought her husband John "Finn" Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was vulnerable to his evil birth mother, so Steffy took her kids and fled from her house. She feared that his newfound connection with Sheila would bring danger to her family, but after a time, decided to move back in with him. That's going to be very short-lived, as Sheila's already told Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) that she now sees a path to her son and intends to use it.

In real life, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is taking a break for maternity leave. The actor has a half-sister who's 20 years older than her, and her husband Elan Ruspoli is an only child, so the two have enjoyed creating a large family, with Wood's baby number four almost due. As a result, she'll be taking maternity leave from the soap, just in time for Steffy to hightail it out of town.

In a terrifying scene on the Sept. 1 episode, Finn swore up and down that he wouldn't allow Sheila anywhere near his family, and as he and Steffy started to get intimate, she saw the evil woman peering into their house! According to Soap Opera News, a confrontation with the villain is what sends Steffy packing, and it's anyone's guess as to where she and the kids run off.